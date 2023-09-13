HD Hyundai Infracore bags orders for 131 excavators, wheel loaders
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- HD Hyundai Infracore Co., a leading South Korean construction equipment maker, said Wednesday it has won orders to sell a combined 131 excavators and wheel loaders to Saudi Arabia and Brazil.
HD Hyundai Infracore said it will provide two Saudi Arabian builders with a total of 30 excavators and 50 wheel loaders to be used for the construction of the Middle Eastern country's new city of Neom.
Neom is Saudi Arabia's US$500 billion project to build an automated, sustainable city, operated by robots and powered by solar energy, in the kingdom's northwest province of Tabuk.
With the latest deal, HD Hyundai Infracore has clinched orders to sell 846 excavators and wheel loaders to Saudi Arabia, up 51.6 percent from a year earlier.
HD Hyundai Infracore also said it has obtained orders to sell 51 excavators to Brazil thanks to the South American country's increased infrastructure spending.
HD Hyundai Infracore didn't disclose the value of the latest orders.
HD Hyundai Infracore, the machinery arm of South Korea's shipbuilding-to-energy conglomerate HD Hyundai Group, said it will ramp up efforts to expand its market share in emerging countries down the road.
