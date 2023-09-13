Fencer 'honored' to join select company as Asiad flag bearer

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Having earlier served as South Korea's flag bearer at an Olympic Games, sabre fencer Gu Bon-gil said Wednesday he is "honored" to take on the same role for the Asian Games later this month.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) on Tuesday named Gu and swimmer Kim Seo-yeong as the South Korean flag bearers at the opening ceremony for the Hangzhou Asiad, scheduled for Sept. 23. Gu had also carried the national flag, Taegeukgi, at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.



In this file photo from Aug. 24, 2023, South Korean fencer Gu Bon-gil poses for photos before a training session for the Hangzhou Asian Games at the National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province. (Yonhap)

The KSOC keeps information on flag bearers at multisport competitions dating back to the 1982 Asian Games. According to its data, Gu will be just the second athlete to be a flag bearer at both the Olympics and the Asian Games, joining former handball star Yoon Kyung-shin in the exclusive company.

Yoon flew the flag at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games and then the 2012 London Olympics.

"For us athletes, the Olympics and the Asian Games are the most important events, and it's a huge honor for me to be the flag bearer while representing the country," Gu said. "I am grateful for this opportunity. I am also happy to share this record with Yoon Kyung-shin, who is a legend in his sport."

Yoon is widely regarded as the greatest South Korean male handball player ever, with five Asian Games gold medals to his credit. He was the 2001 International Handball Federation World Player of the Year, and led all players in scoring at the 2004 Summer Olympics, and the 1993, 1995 and 1997 world championships.

Gu, 34, is no slouch. He has also won five Asian Games gold medals, along with two Olympic gold medals and four world titles in the men's sabre event.



In this file photo from Aug. 5, 2016, South Korean fencer Gu Bon-gil carries the South Korean national flag, Taegeukgi, during the opening ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Yonhap)

Gu will be going for his fourth consecutive men's sabre individual gold medal in Hangzhou. If Gu sweeps up both the individual and team gold medals this fall, he will end up with a record seven Asiad gold medals.

Three athletes are currently tied for first place in that category with six gold medals apiece, including former fencer Nam Hyun-hee.

"Back at the Rio Olympics, I felt a lot of pressure to be the flag bearer, and it meant a lot to me and to my family," Gu said. "Now that I've done it once, I know what it feels like. And more importantly, I will try to put up great results in the competition."

As for his chances of winning his fourth consecutive gold in the individual event, Gu quipped, "You know, I am the prince of Asia in fencing."

"Physically, I am feeling great. At this point, it's more about being mentally strong than about working on technique," Gu added. "I know I have a lot of history at stake this time. An opportunity like this doesn't come often, and I am going to bear down and make the most of that."



In this file photo from Aug. 24, 2023, South Korean fencer Gu Bon-gil trains for the Hangzhou Asian Games at the National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province. (Yonhap)

