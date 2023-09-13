Today in Korean history
Sept. 14
1956 -- The Cabinet designates Oct. 1 as Armed Forces Day, commemorating the date in 1950 when U.N.-coalition troops crossed the 38th parallel, which roughly bisects the peninsula, pushing North Korean communists northward in the Korean War.
1984 -- South Korea's Red Cross agrees to provide aid to North Korea's flood victims.
1993 -- French President Francois Mitterrand visits South Korea to discuss enhancing bilateral relations.
2004 -- London's FTSE Group puts South Korea on its watch list for promotion to developed market classification.
2012 -- The Prime Minister's Office moves into the newly built city of Sejong, becoming the first government agency to be relocated to the administrative hub in central South Korea.
2018 -- South and North Korea open their joint liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong, securing a platform for round-the-clock communication. North Korea blew up the office in June 2020 in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent across the border by activists in the South.
(END)
-
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'
-
BTS' Jungkook to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(2nd LD) Yoon urges immediate halt to attempts to seek military cooperation with N. Korea
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
More than half of S. Korean regions facing population crisis
-
(6th LD) N. Korea's Kim arrives in Russia for rare summit with Putin
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Yoon's office calls on Russia to 'act responsibly' ahead of Kim-Putin summit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal