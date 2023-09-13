KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,890 UP 60
SKC 78,400 DN 4,400
GS Retail 23,850 DN 150
COSMOCHEM 39,400 UP 300
POSCO Holdings 529,000 DN 17,000
HyundaiMtr 189,800 UP 3,600
AmoreG 32,250 DN 300
Ottogi 368,500 DN 500
SLCORP 33,850 UP 200
Yuhan 73,900 DN 4,400
SamsungElec 70,900 UP 400
NHIS 10,290 UP 130
LS 94,600 DN 900
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES127 00 0 DN200
GC Corp 114,600 UP 1,100
GS E&C 14,590 UP 210
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 558,000 0
KPIC 143,200 UP 3,200
CJ 84,900 DN 1,500
DB HiTek 49,350 DN 750
LX INT 28,550 DN 450
OCI Holdings 86,100 DN 3,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,100 DN 1,050
LS ELECTRIC 93,800 DN 800
SamsungHvyInd 8,340 UP 40
HyundaiMipoDock 89,200 0
KorZinc 544,000 UP 10,000
MS IND 19,930 UP 180
YoulchonChem 30,450 DN 550
LG Energy Solution 494,500 DN 5,000
HtlShilla 86,200 DN 800
Hanmi Science 33,300 DN 50
SamsungElecMech 139,600 0
Hanssem 58,500 UP 800
F&F 114,900 DN 700
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,450 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 265,000 UP 500
Kogas 24,450 UP 250
HDKSOE 119,300 0
TaihanElecWire 12,750 DN 200
