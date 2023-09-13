SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,890 UP 60

SKC 78,400 DN 4,400

GS Retail 23,850 DN 150

COSMOCHEM 39,400 UP 300

POSCO Holdings 529,000 DN 17,000

HyundaiMtr 189,800 UP 3,600

AmoreG 32,250 DN 300

Ottogi 368,500 DN 500

SLCORP 33,850 UP 200

Yuhan 73,900 DN 4,400

SamsungElec 70,900 UP 400

NHIS 10,290 UP 130

LS 94,600 DN 900

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES127 00 0 DN200

GC Corp 114,600 UP 1,100

GS E&C 14,590 UP 210

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 558,000 0

KPIC 143,200 UP 3,200

CJ 84,900 DN 1,500

DB HiTek 49,350 DN 750

LX INT 28,550 DN 450

OCI Holdings 86,100 DN 3,100

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,100 DN 1,050

LS ELECTRIC 93,800 DN 800

SamsungHvyInd 8,340 UP 40

HyundaiMipoDock 89,200 0

KorZinc 544,000 UP 10,000

MS IND 19,930 UP 180

YoulchonChem 30,450 DN 550

LG Energy Solution 494,500 DN 5,000

HtlShilla 86,200 DN 800

Hanmi Science 33,300 DN 50

SamsungElecMech 139,600 0

Hanssem 58,500 UP 800

F&F 114,900 DN 700

HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,450 DN 350

SamsungF&MIns 265,000 UP 500

Kogas 24,450 UP 250

HDKSOE 119,300 0

TaihanElecWire 12,750 DN 200

