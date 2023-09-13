KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hyosung 63,700 DN 200
LOTTE 25,700 UP 250
GCH Corp 14,940 UP 30
LotteChilsung 129,800 UP 1,400
DB INSURANCE 88,200 UP 1,700
COSMAX 134,900 DN 5,100
HANATOUR SERVICE 46,300 DN 800
HANWHA LIFE 2,815 UP 160
HITEJINRO 19,770 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 79,300 DN 400
DOOSAN 129,800 DN 9,900
DL 41,650 UP 2,850
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,320 UP 70
KIA CORP. 78,500 UP 800
KEPCO 17,930 UP 30
SamsungSecu 38,300 UP 750
KG DONGBU STL 8,330 DN 40
SKTelecom 49,700 UP 750
HyundaiElev 40,900 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 137,400 DN 600
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,200 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,585 UP 25
Hanon Systems 9,070 UP 20
SK 146,600 UP 500
ShinpoongPharm 16,740 DN 180
Handsome 19,450 UP 110
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp423 50 DN1100
Asiana Airlines 10,670 DN 130
COWAY 42,100 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 73,500 UP 900
IBK 11,040 UP 150
DONGSUH 17,300 DN 10
SamsungEng 31,500 DN 550
SAMSUNG C&T 108,900 UP 200
PanOcean 4,315 UP 60
SAMSUNG CARD 30,650 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 19,200 UP 200
LOTTE WELLFOOD 112,100 UP 400
KT 31,250 UP 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19510 UP440
