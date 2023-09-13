Hyosung 63,700 DN 200

LOTTE 25,700 UP 250

GCH Corp 14,940 UP 30

LotteChilsung 129,800 UP 1,400

DB INSURANCE 88,200 UP 1,700

COSMAX 134,900 DN 5,100

HANATOUR SERVICE 46,300 DN 800

HANWHA LIFE 2,815 UP 160

HITEJINRO 19,770 UP 300

CJ LOGISTICS 79,300 DN 400

DOOSAN 129,800 DN 9,900

DL 41,650 UP 2,850

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,320 UP 70

KIA CORP. 78,500 UP 800

KEPCO 17,930 UP 30

SamsungSecu 38,300 UP 750

KG DONGBU STL 8,330 DN 40

SKTelecom 49,700 UP 750

HyundaiElev 40,900 DN 300

SAMSUNG SDS 137,400 DN 600

KOREA AEROSPACE 49,200 DN 100

KUMHOTIRE 4,585 UP 25

Hanon Systems 9,070 UP 20

SK 146,600 UP 500

ShinpoongPharm 16,740 DN 180

Handsome 19,450 UP 110

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp423 50 DN1100

Asiana Airlines 10,670 DN 130

COWAY 42,100 DN 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 73,500 UP 900

IBK 11,040 UP 150

DONGSUH 17,300 DN 10

SamsungEng 31,500 DN 550

SAMSUNG C&T 108,900 UP 200

PanOcean 4,315 UP 60

SAMSUNG CARD 30,650 UP 150

CheilWorldwide 19,200 UP 200

LOTTE WELLFOOD 112,100 UP 400

KT 31,250 UP 450

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19510 UP440

