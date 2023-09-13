KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 13,900 DN 220
LG Uplus 10,270 UP 70
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,600 UP 2,000
KT&G 89,100 UP 900
Doosan Enerbility 16,910 UP 140
Doosanfc 23,200 DN 400
LG Display 13,380 UP 150
Kangwonland 16,000 UP 150
NAVER 222,000 UP 2,500
Kakao 47,800 DN 600
NCsoft 243,500 DN 4,000
KIWOOM 103,000 UP 2,700
Hanwha Ocean 34,600 DN 250
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,610 UP 50
DWEC 4,410 UP 20
KEPCO KPS 32,900 DN 50
LG H&H 454,000 DN 12,000
LGCHEM 540,000 DN 19,000
KEPCO E&C 61,600 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 36,750 UP 750
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,200 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,100 DN 600
LGELECTRONICS 104,200 UP 5,200
Celltrion 146,200 0
TKG Huchems 21,100 DN 100
JB Financial Group 10,100 DN 130
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,600 DN 400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,400 DN 1,900
KIH 54,300 UP 1,600
GS 40,200 UP 700
LIG Nex1 84,100 0
Fila Holdings 38,600 DN 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,800 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,300 UP 650
AMOREPACIFIC 127,300 UP 100
FOOSUNG 10,680 DN 290
SK Innovation 159,900 DN 7,100
POONGSAN 37,300 UP 1,500
KBFinancialGroup 55,500 UP 700
Hansae 20,600 DN 600
