Youngone Corp 54,100 DN 2,000

CSWIND 56,900 DN 800

GKL 17,130 UP 30

KOLON IND 47,600 DN 550

HanmiPharm 296,500 DN 3,500

SD Biosensor 12,620 DN 90

Meritz Financial 54,800 UP 400

BNK Financial Group 6,960 UP 50

DGB Financial Group 7,740 0

emart 71,200 UP 200

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY388 00 UP250

KOLMAR KOREA 51,100 DN 1,900

PIAM 27,300 DN 650

HANJINKAL 41,350 DN 200

CHONGKUNDANG 92,200 UP 100

DoubleUGames 41,400 DN 250

HL MANDO 40,750 UP 400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 723,000 0

Doosan Bobcat 54,000 UP 800

Netmarble 46,550 DN 6,350

KRAFTON 152,000 DN 900

HD HYUNDAI 71,100 UP 400

ORION 121,900 DN 300

ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,600 DN 100

HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,810 DN 290

BGF Retail 151,000 UP 1,500

SKCHEM 60,400 DN 1,000

HDC-OP 10,200 UP 80

HYOSUNG TNC 365,500 0

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 445,000 DN 14,000

HANILCMT 12,590 DN 100

SKBS 70,600 DN 1,600

WooriFinancialGroup 12,250 UP 200

KakaoBank 24,750 UP 100

HYBE 242,000 DN 5,500

SK ie technology 79,600 DN 2,200

DL E&C 31,600 UP 300

kakaopay 44,050 DN 200

K Car 11,180 UP 70

SKSQUARE 41,200 UP 800

(END)