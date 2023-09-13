KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 54,100 DN 2,000
CSWIND 56,900 DN 800
GKL 17,130 UP 30
KOLON IND 47,600 DN 550
HanmiPharm 296,500 DN 3,500
SD Biosensor 12,620 DN 90
Meritz Financial 54,800 UP 400
BNK Financial Group 6,960 UP 50
DGB Financial Group 7,740 0
emart 71,200 UP 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY388 00 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 51,100 DN 1,900
PIAM 27,300 DN 650
HANJINKAL 41,350 DN 200
CHONGKUNDANG 92,200 UP 100
DoubleUGames 41,400 DN 250
HL MANDO 40,750 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 723,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 54,000 UP 800
Netmarble 46,550 DN 6,350
KRAFTON 152,000 DN 900
HD HYUNDAI 71,100 UP 400
ORION 121,900 DN 300
ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,600 DN 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,810 DN 290
BGF Retail 151,000 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 60,400 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 10,200 UP 80
HYOSUNG TNC 365,500 0
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 445,000 DN 14,000
HANILCMT 12,590 DN 100
SKBS 70,600 DN 1,600
WooriFinancialGroup 12,250 UP 200
KakaoBank 24,750 UP 100
HYBE 242,000 DN 5,500
SK ie technology 79,600 DN 2,200
DL E&C 31,600 UP 300
kakaopay 44,050 DN 200
K Car 11,180 UP 70
SKSQUARE 41,200 UP 800
