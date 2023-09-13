Half-Korean star Pegula, Venus commit to WTA Korea Open

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Half-Korean star Jessica Pegula and seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams will compete at the WTA Korea Open tournament in Seoul next month, the event's organizers said Wednesday.

The Korea Open will run from Oct. 7 to 15 at the Olympic Park in Seoul.



In this AFP file photo from Sept. 2, 2023, Jessica Pegula of the United States hits a return to Madison Keys of the United States during a round of 16 match in the women's singles at the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. (Yonhap)

Pegula, who has a Korean-born mother and an American father, is enjoying the best stretch of her career. The 29-year-old reached a career-high No. 3 in the world rankings last fall and is currently No. 5. Pegula is also world No. 1 in the women's doubles.

Her parents, Terry and Kim Pegula, are owners of the Buffalo Sabres in the National Hockey League and the Buffalo Bills in the National Football League.

Jessica competed at the 2019 Korea Open and was knocked out of the first round then. She will be among the title favorites this time, having won the Canadian Open for her second WTA 1000 title and reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.



In this AFP file photo from Aug. 29, 2023, Venus Williams of the United States serves to Greet Minnen of Belgium during a first round match in the women's singles at the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. (Yonhap)

Venus William, a living legend at 43, won the 2007 Korea Open title over Maria Kirilenko.

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, the 2017 champion and the 2022 runner-up in Seoul, will be chasing her second Korea Open title.

Ostapenko has been a fan favorite in the South Korean capital since winning the 2017 Korea Open title only months after winning the French Open for her maiden Grand Slam crown.

Defending champion Ekaterina Alexandrova will also compete at this year's tournament.

