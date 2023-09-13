YJM Games to raise 3 bln won via stock sale
All News 18:01 September 13, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- YJM Games Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 3 billion won (US$2.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.74 million common shares at a price of 801 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
