U.S. concerned about burgeoning defense cooperation between N. Korea, Russia: White House

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- The United States is concerned about growing defense cooperation between North Korea and Russia, a National Security Council (NSC) official said Wednesday, adding the U.S. will take appropriate steps if necessary to counter any potential arms deal between the two countries.

John Kirby, NSC strategic communications coordinator, underscored that Russian support for North Korea's illicit nuclear and ballistic missile programs would be of "significant concern" to the U.S.

"In a similar fashion to the concern we already expressed about the burgeoning defense relationship between Iran and Russia, we obviously have concerns about any burgeoning defense relationship between North Korea and Russia," Kirby told a press briefing at the White House as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a rare bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia.



National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby is seen answering questions during a press briefing at the White House in Washington on Sept. 13, 2023 in this captured image. (Yonhap)

Pyongyang and Moscow have yet to release details of the Kim-Putin meeting but said Russia will help North Korea develop satellites.

"Certainly, any arrangement that would improve North Korea's military capabilities certainly would be of significant concern to us," Kirby told the press briefing.

The NSC official said the U.S. does not have full visibility on the outcome of the Kim-Putin meeting, but noted Russia is seeking to sign a potential arms deal with North Korea.

"What's going on in the Donbas and down in the south (of Ukraine) is a gunfight as you've heard me say before -- heavily dependent on artillery. So it's entirely likely that that's at least one type of ammunition that Mr. Putin is seeking," he said.

"I have said on the record a week or so ago that we expect there could be other types of munitions, but we just don't have perfect visibility on that," added Kirby.

He also warned of possible consequences for North Korea, saying, "If they decide to move forward with some sort of arms deal, obviously, we will take a measure of that and we will deal with it appropriately."

"As I have said before we continue to urge North Korea to meet its public commitments not to support Russia's war on Ukraine. No nation on the planet, nobody should be helping Mr. Putin kill innocent Ukrainians," Kirby added.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R, front) meets with Russian officials after arriving at the Russian border city of Khasan aboard his special train on Sept. 12, 2023, en route to Amur Oblast for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

