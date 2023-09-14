N. Korea's Kim invites Putin to visit Pyongyang; Putin accepts: state media
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit his country during their summit at Russia's spaceport, and Putin accepted the invitation, Pyongyang's state media reported Thursday.
Kim made the offer at an official dinner with Putin on Wednesday after their summit at the Vostochny space center in Russia's Amur region, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"At the end of the reception, Kim Jong Un courteously invited Putin to visit the DPRK at a convenient time," the KCNA reported in an English dispatch. "Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship."
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
The summit -- the first in over four years -- comes as Pyongyang has recently been seeking to bolster military ties with Moscow and doubling down on its weapons development amid growing security cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'
-
BTS' Jungkook to headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
More than half of S. Korean regions facing population crisis
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea ahead of Kim-Putin summit
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea to stage large-scale military parade in Seoul for 1st time in decade