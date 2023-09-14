S. Korea's fiscal deficit narrows on-year through July
SEJONG, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's fiscal deficit narrowed on-year in the first seven months of 2023, data showed Thursday, as the government cut pandemic-related expenditures.
The managed fiscal balance, a key gauge of fiscal health calculated on a stricter term, posted a deficit of 67.9 trillion won (US$51.1 billion) through July, compared with 86.8 trillion won tallied a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
South Korea's tax revenue came to 217.6 trillion won during the cited period, down 43.4 trillion won on-year due to a lower amount of income and corporate taxes collected.
The total revenue came to 353.4 trillion won in the January-July period, down 40.7 trillion won on-year.
Total expenditures came to 391.2 trillion won over the period, down 59.1 trillion won on-year, as the government spent less on pandemic-related projects.
The government's debt had reached 1,097.8 trillion won as of July, up 14.5 trillion won on-year.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea ahead of Kim-Putin summit
-
More than half of S. Korean regions facing population crisis
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea to stage large-scale military parade in Seoul for 1st time in decade