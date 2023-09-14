Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 September 14, 2023

SEOUL, Sep. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/20 Cloudy 30

Incheon 28/20 Cloudy 30

Suwon 28/20 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 27/21 Rain 60

Daejeon 26/20 Rain 60

Chuncheon 28/19 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 24/20 Rain 70

Jeonju 27/22 Rain 60

Gwangju 26/22 Rain 60

Jeju 28/24 Rain 60

Daegu 25/22 Rain 60

Busan 26/23 Rain 80

(END)

