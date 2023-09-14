Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 September 14, 2023
SEOUL, Sep. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/20 Cloudy 30
Incheon 28/20 Cloudy 30
Suwon 28/20 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 27/21 Rain 60
Daejeon 26/20 Rain 60
Chuncheon 28/19 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 24/20 Rain 70
Jeonju 27/22 Rain 60
Gwangju 26/22 Rain 60
Jeju 28/24 Rain 60
Daegu 25/22 Rain 60
Busan 26/23 Rain 80
(END)
