Samsung's giant billboards become operational at Vatican
VATICAN/SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. has finished installing four LED billboards at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, where the Pope gives his weekly address.
Samsung's billboards became operational in time for the Papal Audience, the general audience session held every Wednesday morning for Catholic followers and tourists visiting the revered sanctuary.
A Samsung delegation visited the Vatican to meet Pope Francis on Wednesday morning to mark the installation, before meeting Cardinal Lazarus You Heung-sik, the Vatican's Secretary of State for the Clergy.
Cardinal You is the first Korean cleric to assume a Vatican ministerial role and the fourth Korean to gain cardinal status. He is said to have played a role in introducing Samsung's billboards to the Vatican.
Replacing the existing, aged ones made by Japan's Panasonic Holdings Co., installed in 2007, Samsung's new billboards provide high resolution images even under direct sunlight and cut energy spending in half.
Two screens are 7.935 meters in width and 4.830m in height, while the other two are 5.865m x 3.105m -- almost the same size as the previous ones, at the request of the Vatican.
Given the religious purpose, Samsung's logo is printed small and in light gray at the bottom of the billboards with ivory bezel.
