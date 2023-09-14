Sept. 15



1950 -- United Nations forces carry out an amphibious landing operation at the western port city of Incheon, some three months after the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War. The operation, which was led by U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur and continued through Sept. 26 of the year, successfully forced the invading North Korean military to retreat and U.N. forces were able to recapture Seoul.



1963 -- Samyang Foods Co. releases Samyang Ramyeon, the first "ramyeon" product in South Korea.



1974 -- North Korea joins the International Atomic Energy Agency. Due to a conflict with the United States over its nuclear weapons program, the communist country pulled out of the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Jan. 10, 2003.



2002 -- The militaries of South and North Korea agree to open a hotline to coordinate, among other tasks, work on relinking two sets of severed railways and roads across their heavily fortified border. The railways and roads have been reconnected, but they have not yet been open for traffic because of political and military tensions between the two sides.



2005 -- President Roh Moo-hyun delivers a speech to the high-level plenary meeting of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.



2010 -- The foreign affairs council of the European Union approves a free trade agreement with South Korea, aimed at eliminating or phasing out tariffs on 96 percent of EU goods and 99 percent of South Korean goods within three years. The Korea-EU FTA went into full effect on July 1, 2011.



2012 -- Rep. Moon Jae-in, a human rights lawyer-turned-politician, clinches the presidential nomination of the main opposition Democratic United Party.



2013 -- The inter-Korean factory complex in North Korea begins trial-run production after a five-month hiatus, as the two Koreas discuss ways to ensure sustainable growth of the joint economic venture. South Korea later shut down the complex in 2016 in retaliation against North Korea's nuclear test and missile launch earlier that year.



2018 -- Top nuclear envoys from South Korea and the United States meet in Seoul to discuss a war-ending declaration and North Korea's denuclearization ahead of an inter-Korean summit.

