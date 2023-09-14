S. Korea's ICT exports fall for 14th straight month in Aug.
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products extended their losing streak to 14 months in August but fell at the slowest clip in about 10 months, government data showed Thursday.
Outbound shipments of ICT products came to US$16.1 billion last month, down 16.7 percent from $14.6 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.
It was the slowest on-year drop since October last year, when ICT exports lost ground 10.3 percent from a year prior.
The monthly figure has been on the decline since July last year, but the downside pace has been slowing down after hitting a 35.9 percent decrease in April.
The country's ICT imports in August retreated 18.1 percent on-year to $11.1 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $5 billion in the sector.
Exports of semiconductors, which accounted for nearly half of all ICT shipments, tumbled 21.1 percent on-year to $7.5 billion due to falling DRAM prices in the global market.
Prices of DRAM slid sharply to $1.30 last month from $2.88 tallied in July last year.
Overseas sales of mobile phones and computers went down 12.2 percent and 47.7 percent to $990 million and $660 million, respectively.
Exports of displays, however, rose 1.8 percent on-year to $2.1 billion, marking the first turnaround in 15 months thanks to increased demand for mobile OLED screens.
By nation, combined shipments to China and Hong Kong tumbled 20.6 percent on-year to $6.6 billion.
Exports to the United States and the European Union sank 29.5 percent and 20 percent, respectively, while those to Vietnam rebounded to 1.7 percent.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea ahead of Kim-Putin summit
-
More than half of S. Korean regions facing population crisis
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea to stage large-scale military parade in Seoul for 1st time in decade