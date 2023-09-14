Hyundai E&C signs deals on nuclear power, infrastructure in Poland

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. (Hyundai E&C) said Thursday it has signed a series of partnership deals with Polish institutions and builders in an effort to tap the country's nuclear power and infrastructure markets.

Hyundai E&C, South Korea's No. 2 builder, said it inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Poland's association of construction companies on cooperation in new nuclear power projects.

The MOU, signed in Warsaw on Tuesday, calls for the two sides to collaborate in the exploration of new nuclear power projects through an active exchange of information and know-how.

On the same day, Hyundai E&C struck a deal with the National Atomic Energy of Poland on the research and development of nuclear power stations, and cooperation in research reactors.

The agreement also covers atomic energy safety, nuclear technologies and personnel exchanges.

Hyundai E&C, the construction arm of South Korea's top automaker, Hyundai Motor Group, said the deal will help pave the way for winning a deal to build a new nuclear power station in Poland.

In addition, Hyundai E&C said it has signed MOUs with two major Polish builders -- Erbud and Unibep -- to cooperate in such areas as renewable energy, infrastructure, new airports and smart cities.

To that end, Hyundai E&C said it will establish a representative office in Warsaw, which will serve as an outpost for its entry into the East European market.



