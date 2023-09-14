Top court confirms 2-year sentence for Don Spike over drug use
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court's two-year prison sentence for Don Spike, a disgraced composer and television personality who was convicted of habitual drug use.
The 46-year-old musician, whose real name is Kim Min-su, was indicted in October last year for purchasing and using methamphetamine on multiple occasions and a lower court sentenced him to a three-year prison term, suspended for five years, in January this year.
But the Seoul High Court revised the sentence and imposed a two-year prison term for him in June.
The Supreme Court said there was no error or misunderstanding of the legal principles in the lower court's verdict on the defendant.
