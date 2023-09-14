3 additional releases of Fukushima wastewater planned by next March: gov't

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Japan is set to release additional contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant three more times by next March, according to the South Korean government Thursday.

The planned additional releases will proceed as scheduled, said Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, citing data released by the Tokyo Electric Power Co., the operator of the plant.

The operator has released 780 liters of treated yet still contaminated wastewater so far. The controversial release kicked off Aug. 24.

The government has reported that the reactor operator has encountered no technical issues during the release.

Furthermore, no abnormalities have been detected in terms of concentration levels of tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen that can still be detected after treatment through a custom purification system known as ALPS, in the water.



Park Ku-yeon (L), the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, speaks during a daily briefing on the Fukushima issue in Seoul on Sept. 14, 2023. (Yonhap)

