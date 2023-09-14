S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States will hold regular defense talks on deterrence against North Korean nuclear and missile threats in Seoul next week, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday.

The Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD), which will take place next Monday, is expected to touch on a range of security issues, including policy coordination on ways to respond to and deter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, the strengthening of the joint defense posture and the envisioned conditions-based transfer of wartime operational control, according to the ministry.

Officials will also review defense issues announced at the Seoul-Washington summit earlier this year and the Camp David summit last month among the leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, the ministry said.

South Korean Deputy Defense Minister for Policy Heo Tae-keun and Cara Allison Marshall, principal director for East Asia, will lead the talks.

Launched in 2011, KIDD is a comprehensive senior-level defense meeting between the allies. The last session was held in Washington in April.



