Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon to head to New York to attend U.N. General Assembly next Monday

All News 15:19 September 14, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit New York next week to attend the United Nations General Assembly, a presidential official said Thursday.

The five-day visit will also include a series of bilateral summits on the sidelines, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo told reporters.

Yoon will deliver his second address to the U.N. General Assembly next Wednesday, following his debut on the U.N. stage last year.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol addresses the U.N. General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York, in this file photo taken Sept. 20, 2022. Yoon called on U.N. member countries to stand together to defend freedom and peace, saying South Korea will step up contributions to solving global issues and problems. (Yonhap)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol addresses the U.N. General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York, in this file photo taken Sept. 20, 2022. Yoon called on U.N. member countries to stand together to defend freedom and peace, saying South Korea will step up contributions to solving global issues and problems. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)

Keywords
#Yoon #United Nations
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!