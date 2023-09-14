Taste of Seoul to kick off Saturday

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- A weeklong food festival will kick off this weekend in Seoul, offering a taste of the country's fermented drinks and coffee in the heart of the city.

The "Taste of Seoul" is scheduled for Sept. 16-22 on Nodeul Island, a small island on the Han River, and across Seoul, according to the Seoul metropolitan government.

This year's festival will focus on traditional liquors and coffee, and a range of food, deserts, handicrafts and farm produce in season to complement the drinks that will be offered Saturday and Sunday, organizers said.

Visitors can also join a tour of a distillery led by an expert on traditional fermented beverages or get a glimpse of how coffee is made during the tour of a roastery, which will be provided in both Korean and English.

On Sunday, awards will be handed out to 100 restaurants and bars that represent the gastronomy of Seoul, designated by food curators and chiefs.



A screenshot of the "Taste of Seoul" poster (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The event will also present a collaboration of popular dining places located in traditional markets, where people can enjoy special dishes created from ingredients freshly selected from the markets.

During the Taste of Seoul Tour, participants can sign up for a trip to traditional markets and popular spots around the city, take cooking classes or get a glimpse of K-culture in Hannam-dong, a glitzy neighborhood in the Yongsan district. The programs are also provided in English, and one program is catered to vegetarians, city officials said.

A total of 67 restaurants across the city will participate in the event, and people can enjoy special dishes or receive benefits when they visit designated eateries during the weeklong event.

Pop-up stores where famous fine dining eateries and cafes in the country join together with well-known restaurants overseas to offer a special experience ae also on the list, the officials said.

More information on the event is available on its website (tasteofseoul.visitseoul.net).

sookim@yna.co.kr

(END)