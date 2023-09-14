S. Korea warns against violation of U.N. resolutions over possible N. Korea-Russia arms deal

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Thursday warned that a potential arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions, a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit.

Lim Soo-suk, a spokesperson for the ministry, told reporters that South Korea plans to consult with the United States and other friendly nations on response measures if a potential military cooperation deal between North Korea and Russia poses a serious threat to South Korea.

"If there are actions that openly violate the United Nations Security Council resolutions and pose a significant threat to our security, we will strongly warn against them and consider response measures," Lim said.

Lim said that a Pyongyang-Moscow deal on military cooperation would have a "very negative impact" on relations between South Korea and Russia.

This file photo shows Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the South Korean foreign ministry, speaking at a press conference at the ministry in Seoul on Aug. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)



