Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea warns against violation of U.N. resolutions over possible N. Korea-Russia arms deal

All News 16:03 September 14, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Thursday warned that a potential arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions, a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit.

Lim Soo-suk, a spokesperson for the ministry, told reporters that South Korea plans to consult with the United States and other friendly nations on response measures if a potential military cooperation deal between North Korea and Russia poses a serious threat to South Korea.

"If there are actions that openly violate the United Nations Security Council resolutions and pose a significant threat to our security, we will strongly warn against them and consider response measures," Lim said.

Lim said that a Pyongyang-Moscow deal on military cooperation would have a "very negative impact" on relations between South Korea and Russia.

This file photo shows Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the South Korean foreign ministry, speaking at a press conference at the ministry in Seoul on Aug. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

This file photo shows Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the South Korean foreign ministry, speaking at a press conference at the ministry in Seoul on Aug. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)


(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#North Korea-Russia summit #South Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!