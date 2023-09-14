S. Korea warns against violation of U.N. resolutions over possible N. Korea-Russia arms deal
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Thursday warned that a potential arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions, a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit.
Lim Soo-suk, a spokesperson for the ministry, told reporters that South Korea plans to consult with the United States and other friendly nations on response measures if a potential military cooperation deal between North Korea and Russia poses a serious threat to South Korea.
"If there are actions that openly violate the United Nations Security Council resolutions and pose a significant threat to our security, we will strongly warn against them and consider response measures," Lim said.
Lim said that a Pyongyang-Moscow deal on military cooperation would have a "very negative impact" on relations between South Korea and Russia.
(END)
-
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
-
Rail workers go on 4-day general strike
-
(2nd LD) Kim invites Putin to N. Korea; Putin accepts: state media
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea ahead of Kim-Putin summit