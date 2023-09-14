Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 15:40 September 14, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

HD HYUNDAI 69,800 DN 1,300
Netmarble 46,150 DN 400
KRAFTON 155,300 UP 3,300
HanmiPharm 309,500 UP 13,000
Doosan Bobcat 54,300 UP 300
SD Biosensor 12,350 DN 270
Meritz Financial 55,200 UP 400
BNK Financial Group 7,050 UP 90
DGB Financial Group 8,000 UP 260
emart 71,700 UP 500
FOOSUNG 11,800 UP 1,120
KOLMAR KOREA 51,800 UP 700
JB Financial Group 10,300 UP 200
TKG Huchems 21,450 UP 350
PIAM 27,750 UP 450
CHONGKUNDANG 96,100 UP 3,900
DoubleUGames 42,150 UP 750
COSMAX 134,300 DN 600
HANATOUR SERVICE 46,550 UP 250
HL MANDO 40,600 DN 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 731,000 UP 8,000
YoulchonChem 31,000 UP 550
LG Energy Solution 508,000 UP 13,500
HtlShilla 86,200 0
Hanmi Science 34,750 UP 1,450
SamsungElecMech 144,000 UP 4,400
Hanssem 57,300 DN 1,200
F&F 114,400 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,800 UP 350
Kogas 24,850 UP 400
SamsungF&MIns 261,500 DN 3,500
HDKSOE 120,000 UP 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,100 0
MS IND 19,940 UP 10
OCI Holdings 90,000 UP 3,900
LS ELECTRIC 96,200 UP 2,400
KorZinc 542,000 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,350 UP 10
HyundaiMipoDock 88,900 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 31,600 UP 950
(MORE)

