SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HD HYUNDAI 69,800 DN 1,300

Netmarble 46,150 DN 400

KRAFTON 155,300 UP 3,300

HanmiPharm 309,500 UP 13,000

Doosan Bobcat 54,300 UP 300

SD Biosensor 12,350 DN 270

Meritz Financial 55,200 UP 400

BNK Financial Group 7,050 UP 90

DGB Financial Group 8,000 UP 260

emart 71,700 UP 500

FOOSUNG 11,800 UP 1,120

KOLMAR KOREA 51,800 UP 700

JB Financial Group 10,300 UP 200

TKG Huchems 21,450 UP 350

PIAM 27,750 UP 450

CHONGKUNDANG 96,100 UP 3,900

DoubleUGames 42,150 UP 750

COSMAX 134,300 DN 600

HANATOUR SERVICE 46,550 UP 250

HL MANDO 40,600 DN 150

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 731,000 UP 8,000

YoulchonChem 31,000 UP 550

LG Energy Solution 508,000 UP 13,500

HtlShilla 86,200 0

Hanmi Science 34,750 UP 1,450

SamsungElecMech 144,000 UP 4,400

Hanssem 57,300 DN 1,200

F&F 114,400 DN 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,800 UP 350

Kogas 24,850 UP 400

SamsungF&MIns 261,500 DN 3,500

HDKSOE 120,000 UP 700

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,100 0

MS IND 19,940 UP 10

OCI Holdings 90,000 UP 3,900

LS ELECTRIC 96,200 UP 2,400

KorZinc 542,000 DN 2,000

SamsungHvyInd 8,350 UP 10

HyundaiMipoDock 88,900 DN 300

IS DONGSEO 31,600 UP 950

(MORE)