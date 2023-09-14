S-Oil 79,100 DN 400

LG Innotek 244,500 UP 4,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 141,500 UP 1,200

HMM 16,230 UP 650

HYUNDAI WIA 56,900 0

KumhoPetrochem 131,000 UP 100

SKC 81,500 UP 3,100

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,000 UP 110

Mobis 235,000 UP 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 111,100 DN 1,100

S-1 58,000 UP 800

ZINUS 25,550 UP 400

DWS 32,700 UP 350

KEPCO 18,130 UP 200

SamsungSecu 38,100 DN 200

KG DONGBU STL 8,370 UP 40

SKTelecom 50,200 UP 500

HyundaiElev 41,600 UP 700

SAMSUNG SDS 138,200 UP 800

KOREA AEROSPACE 50,200 UP 1,000

KUMHOTIRE 4,595 UP 10

Hanon Systems 8,980 DN 90

SK 147,800 UP 1,200

ShinpoongPharm 16,600 DN 140

Handsome 19,440 DN 10

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp436 00 UP1250

Asiana Airlines 10,820 UP 150

COWAY 42,250 UP 150

LOTTE SHOPPING 73,100 DN 400

IBK 11,130 UP 90

DONGSUH 17,580 UP 280

SamsungEng 31,800 UP 300

SAMSUNG C&T 109,000 UP 100

PanOcean 4,320 UP 5

SAMSUNG CARD 30,850 UP 200

CheilWorldwide 19,750 UP 550

LOTTE WELLFOOD 112,500 UP 400

KT 32,000 UP 750

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19380 DN130

LOTTE TOUR 13,890 DN 10

(MORE)