KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
S-Oil 79,100 DN 400
LG Innotek 244,500 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 141,500 UP 1,200
HMM 16,230 UP 650
HYUNDAI WIA 56,900 0
KumhoPetrochem 131,000 UP 100
SKC 81,500 UP 3,100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,000 UP 110
Mobis 235,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 111,100 DN 1,100
S-1 58,000 UP 800
ZINUS 25,550 UP 400
DWS 32,700 UP 350
KEPCO 18,130 UP 200
SamsungSecu 38,100 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 8,370 UP 40
SKTelecom 50,200 UP 500
HyundaiElev 41,600 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 138,200 UP 800
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,200 UP 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,595 UP 10
Hanon Systems 8,980 DN 90
SK 147,800 UP 1,200
ShinpoongPharm 16,600 DN 140
Handsome 19,440 DN 10
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp436 00 UP1250
Asiana Airlines 10,820 UP 150
COWAY 42,250 UP 150
LOTTE SHOPPING 73,100 DN 400
IBK 11,130 UP 90
DONGSUH 17,580 UP 280
SamsungEng 31,800 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 109,000 UP 100
PanOcean 4,320 UP 5
SAMSUNG CARD 30,850 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 19,750 UP 550
LOTTE WELLFOOD 112,500 UP 400
KT 32,000 UP 750
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19380 DN130
LOTTE TOUR 13,890 DN 10
