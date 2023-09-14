KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Uplus 10,370 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,600 0
KT&G 90,500 UP 1,400
Doosan Enerbility 17,020 UP 110
Doosanfc 23,350 UP 150
LG Display 13,810 UP 430
Kangwonland 15,880 DN 120
NAVER 225,500 UP 3,500
Kakao 48,300 UP 500
NCsoft 250,500 UP 7,000
KIWOOM 102,500 DN 500
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,670 UP 60
DWEC 4,480 UP 70
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 77,000 UP 3,200
CJ CheilJedang 297,000 UP 1,500
SamyangFood 190,500 UP 5,700
KEPCO KPS 33,400 UP 500
LG H&H 457,500 UP 3,500
LGCHEM 553,000 UP 13,000
ShinhanGroup 36,650 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,900 UP 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,800 UP 700
LGELECTRONICS 104,300 UP 100
Celltrion 147,600 UP 1,400
DAEWOONG PHARM 108,500 UP 900
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,650 UP 350
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,300 UP 900
KIH 55,000 UP 700
GS 40,300 UP 100
LIG Nex1 84,100 0
Fila Holdings 39,000 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 177,500 UP 2,700
HANWHA LIFE 2,960 UP 145
AMOREPACIFIC 126,900 DN 400
SK Innovation 162,200 UP 2,300
POONGSAN 37,100 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 56,100 UP 600
Youngone Corp 54,500 UP 400
CSWIND 59,600 UP 2,700
GKL 16,920 DN 210
