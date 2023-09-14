KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KOLON IND 48,050 UP 450
Hansae 22,050 UP 1,450
Kumyang 120,400 UP 3,400
Daesang 18,370 0
SKNetworks 6,490 UP 130
ORION Holdings 15,180 UP 120
SK ie technology 83,000 UP 3,400
KCC 246,500 UP 15,500
SKBP 93,000 UP 6,000
AmoreG 31,700 DN 550
HyundaiMtr 190,700 UP 900
Daewoong 14,550 UP 210
TaekwangInd 589,000 0
SSANGYONGCNE 5,650 UP 30
KAL 22,700 0
LG Corp. 85,000 UP 300
SK hynix 122,200 UP 3,700
Youngpoong 549,000 UP 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,550 UP 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,900 UP 350
Hanwha 25,250 UP 300
DB HiTek 51,800 UP 2,450
CJ 91,000 UP 6,100
POSCO FUTURE M 401,500 UP 14,500
Boryung 10,340 UP 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,700 UP 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,900 UP 350
Shinsegae 209,000 UP 500
Nongshim 444,500 UP 4,000
SGBC 61,800 UP 400
Hyosung 63,700 0
SKBS 71,300 UP 700
LOTTE 26,150 UP 450
Hanwha Ocean 34,400 DN 200
GCH Corp 14,900 DN 40
LotteChilsung 129,800 0
COSMOCHEM 40,100 UP 700
POSCO Holdings 553,000 UP 24,000
DB INSURANCE 89,800 UP 1,600
SLCORP 34,500 UP 650
(MORE)
-
