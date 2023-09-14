KOLON IND 48,050 UP 450

Hansae 22,050 UP 1,450

Kumyang 120,400 UP 3,400

Daesang 18,370 0

SKNetworks 6,490 UP 130

ORION Holdings 15,180 UP 120

SK ie technology 83,000 UP 3,400

KCC 246,500 UP 15,500

SKBP 93,000 UP 6,000

AmoreG 31,700 DN 550

HyundaiMtr 190,700 UP 900

Daewoong 14,550 UP 210

TaekwangInd 589,000 0

SSANGYONGCNE 5,650 UP 30

KAL 22,700 0

LG Corp. 85,000 UP 300

SK hynix 122,200 UP 3,700

Youngpoong 549,000 UP 9,000

HyundaiEng&Const 36,550 UP 600

CUCKOO HOMESYS 21,900 UP 350

Hanwha 25,250 UP 300

DB HiTek 51,800 UP 2,450

CJ 91,000 UP 6,100

POSCO FUTURE M 401,500 UP 14,500

Boryung 10,340 UP 300

LOTTE Fine Chem 58,700 UP 600

HYUNDAI STEEL 38,900 UP 350

Shinsegae 209,000 UP 500

Nongshim 444,500 UP 4,000

SGBC 61,800 UP 400

Hyosung 63,700 0

SKBS 71,300 UP 700

LOTTE 26,150 UP 450

Hanwha Ocean 34,400 DN 200

GCH Corp 14,900 DN 40

LotteChilsung 129,800 0

COSMOCHEM 40,100 UP 700

POSCO Holdings 553,000 UP 24,000

DB INSURANCE 89,800 UP 1,600

SLCORP 34,500 UP 650

(MORE)