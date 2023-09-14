Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 September 14, 2023

Yuhan 75,900 UP 2,000
SamsungElec 71,700 UP 800
NHIS 10,350 UP 60
KEPCO E&C 67,800 UP 6,200
LS 98,000 UP 3,400
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES127 10 0 UP100
GC Corp 115,300 UP 700
GS E&C 14,630 UP 40
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 584,000 UP 26,000
GS Retail 23,750 DN 100
Ottogi 369,500 UP 1,000
LX INT 29,000 UP 450
TaihanElecWire 13,040 UP 290
Hyundai M&F INS 32,800 UP 250
kakaopay 45,500 UP 1,450
KPIC 145,100 UP 1,900
Hanchem 180,000 UP 16,900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY390 00 UP200
HANJINKAL 52,500 UP 11,150
HITEJINRO 19,820 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 80,600 UP 1,300
DOOSAN 132,200 UP 2,400
DL 41,500 DN 150
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,350 UP 30
KIA CORP. 79,200 UP 700
ORION 122,500 UP 600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 23,600 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,200 UP 390
BGF Retail 152,400 UP 1,400
SKCHEM 61,500 UP 1,100
HDC-OP 10,410 UP 210
HYOSUNG TNC 370,500 UP 5,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 448,500 UP 3,500
HANILCMT 12,740 UP 150
WooriFinancialGroup 12,270 UP 20
KakaoBank 25,050 UP 300
HYBE 246,000 UP 4,000
DL E&C 32,350 UP 750
K Car 11,280 UP 100
SKSQUARE 41,400 UP 200
(END)

