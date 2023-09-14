S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 14, 2023
All News 16:34 September 14, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.633 3.629 +0.4
2-year TB 3.853 3.867 -1.4
3-year TB 3.836 3.853 -1.7
10-year TB 3.917 3.949 -3.2
2-year MSB 3.866 3.882 -1.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.596 4.617 -2.1
91-day CD 3.760 3.750 +1.0
(END)
