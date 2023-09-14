GL Pharm Tech to raise 9.2 bln won via stock offering
All News 18:05 September 14, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- GL Pharm Tech Corp.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 9.2 billion won (US$6.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 13.81 million common shares at a price of 666 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' V to drop debut solo album 'Layover'
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
Most Saved
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss security cooperation in phone call
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(2nd LD) Kim invites Putin to N. Korea; Putin accepts: state media
-
Rail workers go on 4-day general strike
-
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
-
(2nd LD) U.S. concerned about burgeoning defense cooperation between N. Korea, Russia: White House