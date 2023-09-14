GL Pharm Tech to raise 9.2 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- GL Pharm Tech Corp.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 9.2 billion won (US$6.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 13.81 million common shares at a price of 666 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

