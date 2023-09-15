Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:14 September 15, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/22 Rain 80

Incheon 25/22 Rain 80

Suwon 25/21 Rain 80

Cheongju 25/22 Rain 90

Daejeon 25/21 Rain 90

Chuncheon 25/20 Rain 80

Gangneung 24/21 Rain 80

Jeonju 27/22 Rain 80

Gwangju 29/22 Rain 60

Jeju 31/25 Cloudy 10

Daegu 27/21 Rain 60

Busan 28/23 Rain 70

(END)

