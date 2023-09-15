Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:14 September 15, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/22 Rain 80
Incheon 25/22 Rain 80
Suwon 25/21 Rain 80
Cheongju 25/22 Rain 90
Daejeon 25/21 Rain 90
Chuncheon 25/20 Rain 80
Gangneung 24/21 Rain 80
Jeonju 27/22 Rain 80
Gwangju 29/22 Rain 60
Jeju 31/25 Cloudy 10
Daegu 27/21 Rain 60
Busan 28/23 Rain 70
