S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military has identified the remains of another soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, nearly two decades after their discovery at a former battle site, the defense ministry said Friday.
The ministry's Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification recovered the remains of Pfc. Park Dong-geun in Pohang, 262 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in 2005. KIA stands for killed in action.
The agency identified the remains as his through a DNA analysis using a sample from a family member last year, following a long search for Park's surviving family based on military records.
During the war, Park took part in a battle to defend the coastal city in August 1950 but was killed that month at the age of 20, according to the ministry.
A ceremony marking his return took place at a home of his bereaved family in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, on Thursday.
South Korea has so far identified the remains of 216 service members killed in the conflict since it launched the excavation project in 2000.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
N. Korea holding paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea unveils new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
S. Korea aware Russia using N. Korean weapons in Ukraine: presidential official
-
(2nd LD) Seoul warns against military cooperation between N. Korea, Russia
-
N. Korean leader's train apparently en route to Russia's Khabarovsk after summit with Putin
-
(2nd LD) Kim invites Putin to N. Korea; Putin accepts: state media
-
(2nd LD) Rail workers go on 4-day general strike