S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military has identified the remains of another soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, nearly two decades after their discovery at a former battle site, the defense ministry said Friday.

The ministry's Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification recovered the remains of Pfc. Park Dong-geun in Pohang, 262 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in 2005. KIA stands for killed in action.

The agency identified the remains as his through a DNA analysis using a sample from a family member last year, following a long search for Park's surviving family based on military records.

During the war, Park took part in a battle to defend the coastal city in August 1950 but was killed that month at the age of 20, according to the ministry.

A ceremony marking his return took place at a home of his bereaved family in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, on Thursday.

South Korea has so far identified the remains of 216 service members killed in the conflict since it launched the excavation project in 2000.



Lee Keun-won (2nd from L), head of the defense ministry's Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification, speaks with family members of the late Pfc. Park Dong-geun, killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, in a ceremony marking his return at a home of Park's family in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

