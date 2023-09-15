S. Korea opens world's largest EV battery safety center
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday opened the world's largest fire safety evaluation center for secondary batteries in the eastern port city of Samcheok in a move to boost fire testing and related analysis capabilities, the industry ministry said.
The Korean Agency for Technology and Standards under the ministry opened the 5,600-square-meter evaluation center equipped with a 30-megawatt fire analysis system, which can carry out fire tests on four electric vehicles, the largest scale in the world.
The center will be tasked with analyzing the causes of fire on EVs, performing tests of fire extinguishing equipment and backing corporate technology development for large-sized secondary cell products.
The agency began the construction of the center in 2020 with a budget of 69.8 billion won (US$52.48 million), as the lack of battery testing infrastructure has been a major issue of the industry amid its marked growth, the ministry said.
"The center is expected to help shorten the time for domestic firms to complete necessary testing and certification procedures for exports. The government will continue to actively support battery firms to secure super-gap advanced technologies," agency chief Chin Chong-wook said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
N. Korea holding paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine
-
N. Korea holding paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
S. Korea aware Russia using N. Korean weapons in Ukraine: presidential official
-
(2nd LD) Seoul warns against military cooperation between N. Korea, Russia
-
N. Korean leader's train apparently en route to Russia's Khabarovsk after summit with Putin
-
(2nd LD) Rail workers go on 4-day general strike
-
(LEAD) Yoon to use U.N. address to send message about N.K.-Russia military exchanges