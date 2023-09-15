The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.61 3.61
2-M 3.69 3.68
3-M 3.77 3.76
6-M 3.90 3.89
12-M 3.99 3.98
