S. Korea, U.S. agree to cooperate in using 5G in joint military operations
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Senior South Korean and U.S. defense officials have agreed to cooperate in utilizing 5th generation (5G) wireless technology in combined operations, Seoul's defense ministry said Friday.
South Korean Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul and Heidi Shyu, the U.S. under secretary of defense for research and engineering, vowed to carry out such efforts during their talks on defense technology and science cooperation in Seoul on Thursday, according to the ministry.
During the talks, the two sides agreed to actively cooperate so that discussions between their offices to utilize 5G in combined operations can lead to "substantive" results, it said.
Shin also emphasized the need to establish a high-level bilateral platform to strengthen defense technology and science cooperation, which Shyu agreed to, it added.
Shyu arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for a four-day trip. She also met with Kang Hwan-seug, vice minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, Thursday for talks to step up cooperation in defense research and development.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
N. Korea holding paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
N. Korea holding paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
(2nd LD) Seoul warns against military cooperation between N. Korea, Russia
-
S. Korea aware Russia using N. Korean weapons in Ukraine: presidential official
-
N. Korean leader's train apparently en route to Russia's Khabarovsk after summit with Putin
-
(LEAD) Yoon to use U.N. address to send message about N.K.-Russia military exchanges
-
Klinsmann calls criticism against football-playing son 'absolutely stupid'