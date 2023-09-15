KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DB HiTek 52,500 UP 700
CJ 90,500 DN 500
LX INT 29,850 UP 850
PIAM 27,900 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 95,400 DN 700
DoubleUGames 42,100 DN 50
HL MANDO 41,550 UP 950
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 731,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 53,900 DN 400
Netmarble 47,350 UP 1,200
KRAFTON 157,000 UP 1,700
HD HYUNDAI 70,500 UP 700
ORION 121,400 DN 1,100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 25,500 UP 1,900
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,080 DN 120
BGF Retail 153,300 UP 900
SKCHEM 62,100 UP 600
HDC-OP 10,570 UP 160
HYOSUNG TNC 374,000 UP 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 450,500 UP 2,000
HANILCMT 12,700 DN 40
SKBS 72,700 UP 1,400
WooriFinancialGroup 12,590 UP 320
KakaoBank 26,050 UP 1,000
HYBE 244,500 DN 1,500
SK ie technology 81,300 DN 1,700
DL E&C 32,450 UP 100
kakaopay 46,550 UP 1,050
K Car 11,420 UP 140
SKSQUARE 42,250 UP 850
HANJINKAL 42,900 DN 9,600
Fila Holdings 39,950 UP 950
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,900 UP 1,400
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,500 UP 1,850
HANWHA LIFE 3,120 UP 160
AMOREPACIFIC 128,500 UP 1,600
HITEJINRO 20,150 UP 330
CJ LOGISTICS 79,800 DN 800
DOOSAN 133,900 UP 1,700
DL 42,150 UP 650
