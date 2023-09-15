SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.

S. Korea, U.S. hold deterrence talks on N.K. nuclear threats following Kim-Putin summit

SEOUL -- A high-level deterrence dialogue of South Korea and the United States opened in Seoul on Friday, just days after the leaders of North Korea and Russia held a rare summit meeting.

The fourth meeting of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG), a gathering of the allies' vice-ministerial defense officials and diplomats, took place in Seoul's foreign ministry amid concerns Pyongyang and Moscow may have discussed a potential arms deal.



FM hints at possible unilateral sanctions against Moscow following N. Korea-Russia summit

SEOUL -- South Korea's top diplomat hinted Friday that Seoul could potentially impose unilateral sanctions against Moscow amid a recent summit between North Korea and Russia that has prompted concerns of military cooperation between the two countries.

"North Korea reaching any agreement related to arms trade with Russia through their summit would be an extremely serious threat to security and peace on the Korean Peninsula," Foreign Minister Park Jin told reporters at a forum in Seoul.



Pentagon warns N. Korea's arms support would prolong Ukraine war

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of Defense warned North Korea Thursday that its arms support to Russia would not only prolong the war in Ukraine but also be tantamount to "directly" joining the killing of innocent Ukrainians.

Deputy Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh made the remarks after this week's summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the prospects of Pyongyang sending more ammunition to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.



S. Korea aware Russia using N. Korean weapons in Ukraine: presidential official

SEOUL -- South Korea has long been aware that North Korea-provided weapons have been used by Russia in its ongoing war with Ukraine, the presidential office said Thursday.

A senior presidential official made the remark in response to a question on whether North Korean artillery rockets have been provided to Russia, as concerns are growing about arms trade between Moscow and Pyongyang after this week's summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



(LEAD) Yoon to use U.N. address to send message about N.K.-Russia military exchanges

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to use his upcoming address at the U.N. General Assembly to send a message about military exchanges between North Korea and Russia, a senior official said Thursday.

The presidential office announced that Yoon will make a five-day visit to New York starting Monday to deliver an address before the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday and hold a series of bilateral summits on the sidelines.



N. Korea to send 191 athletes to Hangzhou Asian Games: organizers

SEOUL -- North Korea will send 191 athletes in 18 sports at the upcoming Asian Games in China, data showed Wednesday.

Organizers of the Hangzhou Asian Games launched their media information website "INFO" on Wednesday, 10 days before the opening ceremony of the competition. According to the list of entries by each participating nation, North Korea has registered 191 athletes for the Sept. 23-Oct. 8 event.

