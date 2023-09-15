SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim inspects factory producing modern fighter jets in Russia's Far East

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Friday inspected an aircraft plant that produces advanced fighter jets in Russia's Far East, according to Russian news agencies, after a rare summit with President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.

Kim, who arrived in Komsomolsk-on-Amur earlier in the day, visited the factory, where he inspected the production of Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets and an SSJ passenger plane, Russian news agencies reported.



------------

(2nd LD) Kim invites Putin to N. Korea; Putin accepts: state media

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit his country during their summit at Russia's spaceport, and Putin accepted the offer, Pyongyang's state media reported Thursday, as the two isolated countries seek to bolster ties.

Kim made the invitation at an official dinner with Putin on Wednesday after their summit at the Vostochny space center in Russia's Amur region, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, in their first meeting in over four years.



------------

(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Pyongyang supports Moscow's "sacred fight" against the West as the two isolated leaders held a rare summit in Russia on Wednesday, amid concerns that they may advance an arms negotiation and bolster military cooperation.

With the participation of delegations, Kim and Putin began talks at the Vostochny space center in Russia's Amur region after they shook hands and greeted each other for their first meeting in more than four years, according to Russian news media.



------------

(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea ahead of Kim-Putin summit

SEOUL -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, in an apparent show of force ahead of its leader Kim Jong-un's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from an area in or around Sunan in Pyongyang between about 11:43 a.m. and 11:53 a.m. The missiles flew some 650 kilometers each before splashing into the waters.



------------

(7th LD) N. Korea's Kim arrives in Russia for rare summit with Putin

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un arrived in Russia early Tuesday, an official at South Korea's defense ministry said, as Kim is set to hold a rare summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with concerns growing over a possible arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) confirmed early Tuesday that Kim had left Pyongyang for Russia aboard his train Sunday afternoon, accompanied by leading officials of the North's ruling party and the armed forces.



------------

(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim 'soon' to visit Russia for talks with Putin: KCNA

SEOUL -- North Korea on Monday confirmed that its leader Kim Jong-un will "soon" visit Russia for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Kim's special train heading for Russia, amid growing concerns that the two countries could sign an arms deal.

The confirmation follows earlier remarks from South Korean government officials that a special train believed to be carrying Kim appeared to have departed for Russia, although it has not been confirmed whether Kim was on the train.

(END)