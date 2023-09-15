Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
(2nd LD) Seoul warns against military cooperation between N. Korea, Russia
SEOUL -- South Korea warned Thursday that North Korea and Russia will face consequences if they violate U.N. Security Council resolutions with potential arms deals and military cooperation.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit at the Vostochny space center in eastern Russia on Wednesday in their first meeting in more than four years.
------------
(LEAD) Unification minister voices 'deep' concerns about possible N. Korea-Russia arms deal
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho on Thursday expressed his "deep" concerns about military cooperation and a possible arms deal between North Korea and Russia, as the leaders of the two isolated countries held a rare summit this week.
Kim addressed reporters a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit at the Vostochny space center in eastern Russia on Wednesday in their first meeting in more than four years.
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
N. Korea holding paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
N. Korea holding paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
(2nd LD) Seoul warns against military cooperation between N. Korea, Russia
-
S. Korea aware Russia using N. Korean weapons in Ukraine: presidential official
-
Klinsmann calls criticism against football-playing son 'absolutely stupid'
-
Pentagon warns N. Korea's arms support would prolong Ukraine war
-
(LEAD) Yoon to use U.N. address to send message about N.K.-Russia military exchanges