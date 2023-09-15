SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

(2nd LD) Seoul warns against military cooperation between N. Korea, Russia

SEOUL -- South Korea warned Thursday that North Korea and Russia will face consequences if they violate U.N. Security Council resolutions with potential arms deals and military cooperation.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit at the Vostochny space center in eastern Russia on Wednesday in their first meeting in more than four years.



(LEAD) Unification minister voices 'deep' concerns about possible N. Korea-Russia arms deal

SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho on Thursday expressed his "deep" concerns about military cooperation and a possible arms deal between North Korea and Russia, as the leaders of the two isolated countries held a rare summit this week.

Kim addressed reporters a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit at the Vostochny space center in eastern Russia on Wednesday in their first meeting in more than four years.

