S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 15, 2023
All News 16:42 September 15, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.645 3.633 +1.2
2-year TB 3.874 3.853 +2.1
3-year TB 3.850 3.836 +1.4
10-year TB 3.928 3.917 +1.1
2-year MSB 3.881 3.866 +1.5
3-year CB (AA-) 4.608 4.596 +1.2
91-day CD None None None
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
N. Korea holding paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
Most Saved
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
N. Korea holding paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
(2nd LD) Seoul warns against military cooperation between N. Korea, Russia
-
S. Korea aware Russia using N. Korean weapons in Ukraine: presidential official
-
Klinsmann calls criticism against football-playing son 'absolutely stupid'
-
Pentagon warns N. Korea's arms support would prolong Ukraine war
-
(LEAD) Yoon to use U.N. address to send message about N.K.-Russia military exchanges