Vessel to raise 35.5 bln won via stock sale
All News 17:28 September 15, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Vessel Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 35.5 billion won (US$26.8 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to pay off its debts.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 13.37 million common shares at a price of 2,685 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
