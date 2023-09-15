Willings to raise 1 bln won via stock sale
All News 18:07 September 15, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Willings Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 1 billion won (US$754,200). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 101,214 common shares at a price of 9,880 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
