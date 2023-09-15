Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Willings to raise 1 bln won via stock sale

All News 18:07 September 15, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Willings Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 1 billion won (US$754,200). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 101,214 common shares at a price of 9,880 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#WILLINGS CO.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!