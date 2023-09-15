Family of 5 found dead, including father suspected of sexual crime
YEONGAM, South Korea, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- A man in his 60s, suspected of committing a sexual crime, and his four family members were found dead at their house in the southwestern county of Yeongam, police said Friday.
Officials said the bodies of the five people -- the suspect known by his family name Kim, his wife in her 50s and three sons in their 20s -- were found at around 3:45 p.m.
The heavily bleeding bodies were found in two separate rooms and the house was locked from the inside, according to officials. No sign of trespassing was found.
Earlier this month, Kim had been nabbed for committing a sexual crime against a woman in another town and was set to show up for questioning. He did not respond to a request for attendance two days earlier.
Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the deaths.
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
N. Korea holding paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
N. Korea holding paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary: source
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
(2nd LD) Seoul warns against military cooperation between N. Korea, Russia
-
S. Korea aware Russia using N. Korean weapons in Ukraine: presidential official
-
Pentagon warns N. Korea's arms support would prolong Ukraine war
-
Klinsmann calls criticism against football-playing son 'absolutely stupid'
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader's train apparently en route to Russia's Khabarovsk after summit with Putin