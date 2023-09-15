Family of 5 found dead, including father suspected of sexual crime

YEONGAM, South Korea, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- A man in his 60s, suspected of committing a sexual crime, and his four family members were found dead at their house in the southwestern county of Yeongam, police said Friday.

Officials said the bodies of the five people -- the suspect known by his family name Kim, his wife in her 50s and three sons in their 20s -- were found at around 3:45 p.m.

The heavily bleeding bodies were found in two separate rooms and the house was locked from the inside, according to officials. No sign of trespassing was found.

Earlier this month, Kim had been nabbed for committing a sexual crime against a woman in another town and was set to show up for questioning. He did not respond to a request for attendance two days earlier.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the deaths.



This undated file photo shows a police line. (Yonhap)



