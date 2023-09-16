Today in Korean history
Sept. 17
1959 -- Typhoon Sarah hits South Korea, leaving over 900 dead or missing.
1978 -- South Korea severs diplomatic ties with Afghanistan after a pro-Soviet Union regime takes control following an invasion.
1980 -- A military tribunal sentences opposition leader Kim Dae-jung to death on charges of sedition. The death sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment, and Kim was set free a year later and allowed to go to the United States for medical treatment. He eventually returned home to resume political activities and became president in 1998.
1988 -- The Seoul Olympic Games open.
1991 -- South and North Korea join the United Nations simultaneously.
2000 -- The defense ministers of South and North Korea agree to meet for the first time.
2008 -- The government announces it will set up a dedicated carbon exchange company, the Korean Carbon Finance, to help regulate the country's greenhouse gas emissions.
