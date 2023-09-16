Pro-football league breaks single-season attendance record

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top-tier professional football league set a new single-season attendance record Saturday.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) said it drew 1.83 million fans in the 176 games of the ongoing 2023 season, surpassing the previous record of 1.82 million in 228 matches in 2019.

It is the largest single-season attendance since K League started to count the number of paid spectators in 2018.

As there are still more than 50 matches to go in the season, the K League is expected to post an annual attendance of 2 million by the end of the year.

The league attracted an average of 10,400 fans in the 176 games for the 2023 season.



This file photo taken May 5, 2023, shows a K League match between FC Seoul and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the capital. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr

(END)