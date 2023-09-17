(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim leaves Russia on armored train to return home: Russian media
(ATTN: UPDATES with Kim's departure from Russia; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un left Russia on his armored train Sunday to return home following a six-day visit to the country, Russian media said.
The train carrying Kim departed the railway station in Russia's Far Eastern city of Artyom as Russian officials saw him off, RIA Novosti news agency said. Kim also waved and gave a salute to the Russian officials.
The North Korean leader visited Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. On Wednesday, the two held a summit at the Vostochny space center amid growing concern about possible military cooperation between the two countries.
Earlier Sunday, North Korean state media reported on Kim's talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu the previous day.
Kim and Shoigu met in Vladivostok and talked about strengthening bilateral military cooperation and exchanges, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
They "exchanged their constructive opinions on the practical issues arising in further strengthening the strategic and tactical coordination, cooperation and mutual exchange between the armed forces of the two countries and in the fields of their national defence and security," the KCNA said.
Earlier Saturday, Kim also visited the Knevichi Airbase, where he inspected strategic bombers, multi-role fighter jets and other warplanes, as well as Russia's Pacific Sea Fleet to board the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate, it said.
