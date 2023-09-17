Ex-Gangseo Ward office chief to run again for his previous seat as PPP candidate
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Former Gangseo Ward office chief Kim Tae-woo was named Sunday as the candidate of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) to run again for his previous seat in next month's by-election, after he was removed from the post due to a prison sentence on charges of leaking official secrets.
Kim beat two other candidates in a primary to select the candidate, the PPP said.
Kim, who was elected Gangseo Ward chief in last year's local elections, was removed from office in May after the Supreme Court finalized a suspended prison term for him for revealing official secrets he gained in the line of duty.
Kim, who calls himself a whistleblower, has claimed he disclosed the information for the public good. The revealed secrets are about corruption allegations Kim obtained while working for a special inspection team under the presidential office during the previous administration.
He was reinstated of his right to run in the election after receiving a special pardon on Liberation Day.
