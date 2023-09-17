Trains operate at 80 pct capacity on 4th day of rail strike

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- An ongoing strike by unionized rail workers entered its fourth day with local trains operating at around 80 percent of the capacity nationwide, the land ministry said Sunday.

The Korean Railway Workers' Union began its first strike in four years Thursday, demanding improved working conditions and an expansion of the KTX bullet train service to Suseo Station in southern Seoul, which is exclusively used by another high-speed railway service called SRT.

The ministry said the national train operation rate was tallied at 80.1 percent as of 9 a.m., up 0.9 percentage point from the same time the previous day.

The operation rates for KTX trains, passenger trains, cargo trains, and capital area subways were at 76.5 percent, 74.8 percent, 47.4 percent and 83.8 percent, respectively.

The labor union is scheduled to finish the strike at 9 a.m. Monday.



An electronic signboard at a train station in Daegu, 237 kilometers south of Seoul, displays train delays and cancellations due to an ongoing strike by railroad workers on Sept. 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr

(END)