S. Korea offers US$2 mln in aid to flood-stricken Libya
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will send US$2 million in humanitarian aid to flood-stricken Libya, the foreign ministry said Sunday.
The aid will be sent via the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the ministry said.
More than 13,300 people have died since a powerful typhoon struck Libya's eastern coastal city of Derna last Sunday and caused devastating flooding, according to the U.N.
"We hope this aid will help quickly stabilize the Libyan people who have suffered damage from the typhoon and flooding and help recovery efforts," the ministry said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
N. Korea's Kim says Russia visit 'clear manifestation' of prioritizing ties with Russia: KCNA
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
N. Korea's Kim 'deeply impressed' with Russia's modern aviation technology: KCNA
-
Statue of Korea's first Catholic priest officially unveiled in Vatican
-
(4th LD) N. Korea's Kim meets Russian defense minister, inspects nuclear-capable bombers, warship
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
Yoon says N.K.-Russia military cooperation 'illegal, unjust': interview