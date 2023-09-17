S. Korea offers US$2 mln in aid to flood-stricken Libya

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will send US$2 million in humanitarian aid to flood-stricken Libya, the foreign ministry said Sunday.

The aid will be sent via the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the ministry said.

More than 13,300 people have died since a powerful typhoon struck Libya's eastern coastal city of Derna last Sunday and caused devastating flooding, according to the U.N.

"We hope this aid will help quickly stabilize the Libyan people who have suffered damage from the typhoon and flooding and help recovery efforts," the ministry said.



Debris covers a road in Libya's eastern coastal city of Derna on Sept. 16, 2023, after a powerful typhoon caused massive flooding in the area, in this photo released by the AFP. (Yonhap)

