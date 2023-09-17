Opposition leader refuses to be taken to hospital despite worsening health amid hunger strike
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung refused to be taken to a hospital Sunday despite his failing health caused by a weekslong hunger strike, officials said.
Lee of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) entered the 18th day of his fast the same day to protest what he has called the "incompetent and violent" government of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The action came as Lee has been under investigation over corruption allegations.
DP officials said they called an ambulance to the main building of the National Assembly at the recommendation of doctors to quickly send Lee to a hospital.
However, the opposition leader, who has been staging the hunger strike at his office, strongly refused and insisted on continuing his fast, the officials said.
The ambulance and the paramedics called to the scene were sent back.
DP officials said they will continue to persuade Lee to enter a hospital.
